Mumbai: Man held with 27 kg ganja worth Rs. 6.80 lakhs in Dahisar



The Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the city crime branch arrested a 62-year-old man with over 27 kilogram ganja (cannabis) on Friday night. The accused is identified as Sampat Lahu Dolare a resident of Ashokvan in Dahisar.

According to the police officials, during a patrolling on Friday night, the officials of Kandivali unit of ANC found Dolare loitering suspiciously at Ashokvan area of Dahisar East, he was was carrying a bag. The police officials took him into their custody and during his search over 6 kilogram of ganja was recovered. While the remaining 21 kilogram ganja was recovered from his house which was searched later, said police.

The said quantity of ganja is worth Rs 6.80 lakh in international market, said an official. Following the seizure, Dolare was booked under the provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), he was produced before the court on Saturday which remanded him to police custody.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 05:14 PM IST