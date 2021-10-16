Mumbai | Man held with 210g of MD worth Rs 21 lakh near Equinox Business Park in Kurla

The Kandivali unit of the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) arrested a 40-year-old man from Kurla on Thursday evening for possession of banned drugs. The agency seized 210 grams of mephedrone (MD) valued at ₹21 lakh in the international market from the accused, identified as Santosh Shivnath Halwai. He has been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The accused was produced before a local magistrate court and remanded in police custody till October 21.

As part of a crackdown on the drug menace, the city police said they have activated their network of informers for more updates on drug peddling circles.

During routine police patrolling on Thursday evening, an official from Kandivali ANC saw a man moving suspiciously near Equinox Business Park in Kurla (W).

A team intercepted and frisked him, reacting to which the man tried to escape but was caught. Upon frisking, the police found a black bag in his pocket, which contained MD.

Halwai is suspected to be a key player in the drug peddling racket. Officials are ascertaining his role and are trying to get to the kingpin. He was produced before a holiday court on Friday and remanded in police custody till October 21.

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 07:31 AM IST