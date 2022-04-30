Mumbai: Man held smuggling contraband from US

Officials of the Customs at the Airport Special Cargo Commissionerate have busted a racket that was instrumental in smuggling contraband from the United States of America (USA) through air courier. The Customs have also arrested a person, who is alleged to have been the mastermind of the racket, agency officials informed on Saturday.

According to the Customs sources, on receipt of specific information, a consignment that had arrived from the USA was examined, which resulted in the seizure of 27.5 kilograms of marijuana being smuggled through courier.

"During the subsequent investigations the mastermind in the case was identified and arrested. The search of his house yielded the seizure of more than 20 kilograms of marijuana and more than 120 grams of Hashish," an official said. The agency refused to divulge further information about the suspect, stating that the investigation was in progress.

The sources in the Customs department are now probing if the accused person had smuggled contraband in the past. "A lot of things have to be investigated in the case. We are probing how and when the accused got in touch with the US based contraband suppliers; who were the clientele of the accused person in Mumbai and if more persons are involved in this smuggling racket," the official said.

Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 06:09 PM IST