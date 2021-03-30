Mumbai: Man held in ATM robbery bid at Vakola

The Vakola Police have arrested a Kolkata-based robber and foiled his ATM robbery bid in Santacruz (E). The 20-year-old accused was caught by the security staff on ATM checking round ups, when he was sitting armed with tools for house break in. He tried to slash the security staff with his sharp knife, but was caught and handed over to police.

According to police sources, the accused, identified as Mohammad Armaan Shaikh, was hiding behind the wall to strike and rob the ATM machine taking advantage of the deserted centre. At around 12.40 am, when Shaikh saw that the ATM centre was unoccupied, he came out of hiding and began breaking into the machine with the tools. However, at the same time, a security personnel, who was taking rounds of the ATM to ensure no untoward incident occurs, caught Shaikh in the act.

While Shaikh tried to threaten the security personnel with a knife, the latter overpowered him and dragged him out. He then again threatened the security personnel but was caught by a police patrolling van. He was immediately held and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for robbery and house break in.