Mumbai: Man held from Rajasthan for raping ex-girlfriend

The Vakola police arrested a 28-year-old man from Rajasthan for allegedly raping his former girlfriend on the pretext of marriage. The FIR was registered at Rajasthan and later transferred to Mumbai, since the offence began under the jurisdiction of the Vakola police station.

According to the police, both the accused and the 40-year-old victim reside in Rajasthan. A couple of months ago, they met on social media and became friends. Recently, they visited Mumbai. According to the police, the accused took her to a hotel in Santacruz and forced her into an intimate relationship by promising to marry her.

When they returned to Rajasthan, he continued the relationship and raped her on several occasions. The victim said that the accused started avoiding her when she asked him about their marriage.

The local police then registered a zero FIR under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and transferred it to Vakola police station. Soon after the offence was registered, a team from the Vakola police station reached Rajasthan and nabbed the accused from his residence.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 11:14 PM IST