Mumbai: Man held from Gujarat for cheating, voyeurism

The MHB police in Borivali West, on Wednesday, arrested a 28-year-old man from Gujarat for allegedly cheating and sexually harassing a woman. The complainant told the police that the accused married her despite being already married. When she tried to walk out, he posted lewd pictures of her on social networking sites to blackmail and harass her. The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

According to the police, the accused, a business owner from Gujarat, was working with the 21-year-old and had an affair with her without revealing that he was married.

The police said the man had created a fake account on Instagram and posted inappropriate photos and videos of the victim. He also sent the images to the victim’s relatives and friends. The police suspect that he could have cheated other women in a similar manner. They are probing the matter from all angles.

According to the complainant’s statement, the man also sent the images to her relatives and their phone numbers were uploaded on various shady sites with obscene messages. Acting on the complaint, the police traced the login on a fake Instagram profile and the IP address. They trapped him by calling him to the city. He was subsequently arrested on Wednesday.

The police said the accused has been booked for voyeurism and defamation under the Indian Penal Code, besides sections of the IT Act. He was produced before a local magistrate court and remanded in police custody for two days.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 12:19 AM IST