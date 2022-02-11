Mumbai: Man held from Delhi for supplying SIM cards to cyber fraudsters for Rs 5,000

Mumbai: The cyber cell of Malad Police arrested a man from Delhi for allegedly supplying SIM cards to cyber fraudsters for ₹5,000. The incident came to light when a woman approached Malad police stating that a man who posed as an HDFC Life agent duped her of ₹3.67 lakhs from her account promising her of a tripled benefit of Rs 11 lakh for one of her policies.

According to police sources, an imposter had called and emailed the complainant in June last year and informed her that she would get the benefits of a policy to the tune of ₹11 lakhs and asked her to deposit ₹3.67 lakhs as service charge. When the woman realised she had been duped, a case was registered at Malad Police.

During the investigations, police traced the documents to a Delhi-based man, who had given them to his friend to get a SIM card. Subsequently, this friend, the accused, identified as Saurabh Khemchand (30), was nabbed from Delhi. Khemchand told the investigators that he was just an agent to get the SIM cards for cyber fraudsters, buying it for ₹5,000 each.

Probe revealed that the accused work in such companies in Delhi's Rohini area among others and steal data from there to cheat people. The accused often used different SIM cards to cheat people. Police said that they have identified the person who had committed the fraud with the woman whom the arrested accused had sold the SIM to for Rs 5000, but he has fled for now.

An official close to the investigation said that they have arrested the accused from Delhi and are searching for another gang member. Currently, the police are also finding out how many SIM cards were procured and sold to Cyber fraudsters by the accused,” said senior inspector Dhananjay Ligade.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 10:48 PM IST