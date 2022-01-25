Mumbai: Man held for using proxy candidate for clearing police constable exam

The Bhoiwada police arrested a 30-year-old man who used a proxy candidate in order to clear the Mumbai police constable exam. The accused, identified as Balanath Pawar, who cleared the written test took the help of his distant relative from the same village in Beed in order to clear the medical and ground test.

The crime, however, came to light during scrutiny of the photograph submitted during document verification with that of videography of the ground test, said police.

For 1,076 seats of police the constables, a written test was conducted on November 14 at various parts of the state for which over 1.09 lakh people across the state appeared.

Based on merit, ten candidates for every 1,076 posts or roughly 10,000 top candidates were called for document verification, medical and ground tests in the second and third week of December.

One day was reserved for document verification where the candidates were asked to produce their latest photographs. While the medical and ground test was conducted at police grounds in Marol and Ghatkopar. The video recording of the ground test of every candidate was done to avoid any malpractices.

The final list of the top 1,076 candidates was published on January 5 this year. Meanwhile, the police were scrutinizing the documents of passouts and found the difference between the photo submitted by Balanath Pawar during document verification and that of the person video graphed during the ground test as Pawar the next day.

During detailed verification, the police also found differences in the signatures made on the day of document verification and during a ground test, said police.

Last week Balanath was called for questioning, according to the police, he was not the person who appeared the ground test established when the video of it was matched with him.

During questioning, he confessed that the person who attended the ground test was Ganesh Pawar (28), his distant relative from his village in Beed.

Balanath said that Ganesh also appeared for the written test in November but could not clear it as he secured only 52 marks but since he is fit and good on the ground, he gave the ground test impersonating Balanath. Ganesh too was made an accused.

Senior inspector Jitendra Pawar of Bhoiwada police station confirmed the arrest of Balanath Pawar. Balanath has been arrested on the charges of a criminal conspiracy along with sections of cheating and forgery, while Ganesh is still wanted.

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 11:40 PM IST