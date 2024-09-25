 Mumbai: Man Held For Torturing Minor Siblings On Theft Suspicion
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Man Held For Torturing Minor Siblings On Theft Suspicion

Mumbai: Man Held For Torturing Minor Siblings On Theft Suspicion

Accused, his accomplices allegedly thrashed kids, stripped and paraded them; duo was also held captive

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 02:35 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Pexels

The Juhu police have booked three people and arrested the main accused for allegedly brutally assaulting and subsequently stripping two minor brothers, while holding them captive on the suspicion of theft. The other two assailants are yet to be identified.

While the duo's mother has passed away, their father has deserted them. They are looked after by their maternal grandmother, a ragpicker. The accused also allegedly recorded the entire torture and later uploaded the clip on social media.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Waiter Arrested For Secretly Recording Women In Washroom At A Vashi-Based Restaurant
article-image

According to the FIR, the incident occurred near the victims' residence in Nehru Nagar, Vile Parle West, on the night of September 23 night. The siblings – aged 14 and 17 – had gone to a nearby medical shop in Naidu Chawl around 3am. There, the main accused and four others caught them. The accused allegedly thrashed the brothers black and blue, stripped them, tied their hands and legs, cut their hair and paraded them in the area.

Read Also
Mumbai: Lilavati Hospital Plaint Alleging Harassment By HDFC Bank Is Bid To Avoid Paying Dues, Says...
article-image

The victims were kept tied overnight and released the next morning, with threats not to reveal their ordeal. The crime came to light after the victims' grandmother saw the clip. Based on her complaint, a case was filed against three people under the relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Bombay Children Act and the Information Technology Act.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Man Held For Torturing Minor Siblings On Theft Suspicion
Mumbai: Man Held For Torturing Minor Siblings On Theft Suspicion
Rajasthan: Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Successfully Tests Kavach 4.0 Safety System, Enhancing Railway Security Standards; VIDEO
Rajasthan: Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Successfully Tests Kavach 4.0 Safety System, Enhancing Railway Security Standards; VIDEO
NCDRC Directs Air India To Pursue Civil Remedy In Long-Standing Dispute Over Nabvi Mumbai Flat For 68-Yr-Old Woman
NCDRC Directs Air India To Pursue Civil Remedy In Long-Standing Dispute Over Nabvi Mumbai Flat For 68-Yr-Old Woman
MMRDA Authority Meeting Takes Key Decisions To Enhance Connectivity; Details Of Key Development & Decision Inside
MMRDA Authority Meeting Takes Key Decisions To Enhance Connectivity; Details Of Key Development & Decision Inside

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Man Held For Torturing Minor Siblings On Theft Suspicion

Mumbai: Man Held For Torturing Minor Siblings On Theft Suspicion

NCDRC Directs Air India To Pursue Civil Remedy In Long-Standing Dispute Over Nabvi Mumbai Flat For...

NCDRC Directs Air India To Pursue Civil Remedy In Long-Standing Dispute Over Nabvi Mumbai Flat For...

MMRDA Authority Meeting Takes Key Decisions To Enhance Connectivity; Details Of Key Development &...

MMRDA Authority Meeting Takes Key Decisions To Enhance Connectivity; Details Of Key Development &...

Navi Mumbai: JNPA Agrees To Fulfil Demands Of Dye-Makers Association

Navi Mumbai: JNPA Agrees To Fulfil Demands Of Dye-Makers Association

Mumbai Metro 3 Phase 1 Operations Likely To Commence In First Week Of October

Mumbai Metro 3 Phase 1 Operations Likely To Commence In First Week Of October