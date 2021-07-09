Mumbai: Man held for throwing acid on sister-in-law in Ghatkopar

The Ghatkopar police arrested a 45-year-old man on Friday for allegedly throwing acid on his sister-in-law's face and and causing burn injuries. The police said the accused was angry as the victim had started working at a jewelry shop near their house.

The police said the arrested accused is identified as Prabuddha Kamble, 45 and that the incident had taken place on Wednesday at a jewellery shop based in Ghatkopar. "The victim, Jyoti Kamble is in her 40's and is a widow taking care of her family. She recently started working at a jewellery shop near her house which had upset Kamble, who had a heated argument with her. On Wednesday, after the victim reached the shop, the accused threw acid in her face. The shop owner Sudhanshu Pramanik who tried to intervene, also suffered minor injuries on his hand and body parts," said a police officer.

The police said both of them were shifted to a nearby hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. The woman is said to be serious.

The Ghatkopar police have registered a case under section 326 and 504 of the Indian penal code. "We have arrested Kamble on Friday and are further investigating the matter. The acid use by the accused has been ascertained. The acid sample is sent to the forensic lab for further probe," said a police officer.