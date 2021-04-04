Mumbai: Man held for snatching woman's chain from train at Chembur

Wadala Railway Police arrested a man for snatching a woman's chain from a running train. Police nabbed the accused within 24 hours and recovered the stolen chain. The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for theft and robbery.

According to police sources, on April 3, a 36-year-old Nerul resident was on her way back home from work and had boarded a Panvel-bound local from Reay Road railway station at around 4.45 pm. When the local train reached Chembur railway station at around 5.10pm, an unknown man travelling in the handicapped compartment snatched a gold chain from the railing dividing the two compartments.

The woman immediately approached Wadala railway police station and lodged a complaint, acting on which special teams were formed for the investigation. Based on technical evidence, police traced the accused to Lallubhai Compound in Govandi area, who was seen sitting on the footpath. The accused tried to escape, but was caught after a brief chase,

The accused was interrogated and he confessed of committing the said crime. He was frisked and police found the stolen chain in his possession, following which he was arrested. He was then booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.