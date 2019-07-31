Mumbai: Man held for sexually assaulting teens

Mumbai: Malad police recently arrested a serial offender for assaulting two college girls. The accused has been identified as Nabihusain Saikh, 24.

On Wednesday, a 23-year-old girl registered an offence with Malad police station under IPC for outraging modesty of a woman (section 354) against an unknown accused. According to the complaint, last Tuesday when she was going to college, a man approached her from behind on a bicycle and touched her inappropriately near SNDT College.

During the investigation, police scrutinised the close circuit television (CCTV) footage of the incident and found that on the same spot another girl was molested by the same accused two days ago. Police then tracked the movements of the accused through network of CCTV cameras and found accused going to the slum area on Shankar Lane, near Surana hospital. Police could not track him further as CCTV cameras not covering slums.

Malad police then placed their men in civil dress on watch near the slum. Next day morning, police team intercepted a suspect and during questioning he confessed to the crime.

After arresting Shaikh, team from Malad police visited SNDT college and asked if any other girl molested by the accused. A 19-year-old girl then registered an offence against the accused. Police are investigating if Shaikh has molested any other girls from the area.