Mumbai: Man held for sending, forcing minor to share obscene photos

The DN Nagar Police have arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly outraging the modesty of a woman and booked him under the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused, identified as Salman Abedali Sayyed, 20, had allegedly sent obscene messages and photos to the minor victim on the Telegram app and threatened her to do the same.

The incident came to light when the minor confided in her parents, and a case was lodged. Police said that Sayyed was nabbed within 24 hours of registration of a case on the basis of technical investigations and evidences.

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 06:00 AM IST