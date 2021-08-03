Mumbai: Man held for robbing estate agent by spiking his drink

The Bhayandar police have arrested a 36-year-old man for robbing an estate agent by spiking his drink. The stolen valuables, including Rs 26,000 in cash, were recovered from the accused, who has been remanded to police custody till August 5.

Identified as Abishek S Agarwal, the accused met the agent at his office near D-Mart in Bhayandar West on July 28. He used false identity and told the 50-year-old agent that he was interested in buying a plot in the coastal belt of Uttan-Manori or on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway to build a hotel with a budget of Rs 3.5 crore. The agent recommended some options, following which the accused said he wanted to see a few properties on the highway.

Both drove to the highway in the agent’s car. On the way, the accused asked the agent to stop at a bar from where he purchased liquor. On reaching Vasai, they stopped at a dhaba, where the accused ordered food and returned with two glasses. After consuming liquor, the agent lost consciousness and woke up two days later at a hospital in Kashimira.

He realised that his drink had been spiked and the accused had fled with valuables, including a bracelet, ring, chain, mobile phone, power bank and Rs 26,000 in cash. The agent then filed a police complaint. Based on technical surveillance and inputs from informers, a team led by PSI Kiran Kadam and Valmik Mundhe, under the supervision of senior police inspector Mukutrao Patil, apprehended the accused from Charkop.

Further investigations have revealed that the accused is a habitual offender, with cheating cases in Navghar, Vasai and Naya Nagar police stations. In this particular case, he has been booked under sections 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, to commit an offence) and 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code. Further investigations are underway.