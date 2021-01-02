Mumbai: Man held for possession of firearms in Bandra

A 22-year-old man was arrested for alleged possession of a carbine, three pistols, magazines and live rounds from suburban Bandra here, police said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off about a sale of firearms, the unit-8 of Mumbai police's crime branch laid a trap at Bandra Terminal Road on Thursday and nabbed Pralhad alias Pravin Borde, an official said.

During the search, the police found a bag containing a carbine with 'Made in Japan' tag, two magazines, three pistols, three magazines and 15 live rounds, the official said.

It came to light that Borde had allegedly possessed the weapons illegally, he said, adding that the value of the seizure was around Rs 3.75 lakh.

An offence under relevant sections of the Arms Act and Maharashtra Police Act has been registered against the accused at Nirmal Nagar police station, the official said.

The crime branch team is investigating the source of the firearms and the purpose for which they were going to be used, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Detection) Akbar Pathan said.

The accused has been remanded in crime branch custody till Monday, he added.