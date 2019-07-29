Mumbai: Man held for pelting stones on local

Mumbai: The Vashi Railway Police on Sunday arrested a man, who had thrown stones on a moving train injuring the guard of a local train on Friday.
The accused, Kannan Dhanpal Harijan, was arrested from Munshi school premises in Mankhurd. According to the police, the accused had been lodged in a jail for 10 months for a robbery under the Kapurbawdi police station limits.
“We arrested the accused by his photo and CCTV footage,” said a cop. On Friday, the guard of a local train was injured when an unknown person threw stones at a moving train on Harbour Line near Vashi bridge.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)