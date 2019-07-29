Mumbai: Man held for pelting stones on local

Mumbai: The Vashi Railway Police on Sunday arrested a man, who had thrown stones on a moving train injuring the guard of a local train on Friday.

The accused, Kannan Dhanpal Harijan, was arrested from Munshi school premises in Mankhurd. According to the police, the accused had been lodged in a jail for 10 months for a robbery under the Kapurbawdi police station limits.

“We arrested the accused by his photo and CCTV footage,” said a cop. On Friday, the guard of a local train was injured when an unknown person threw stones at a moving train on Harbour Line near Vashi bridge.