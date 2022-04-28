Mumbai: Man held for molesting minor at railway station

The Mumbai Central Government Railway Police (GRP) has arrested a man for allegedly outraging modesty of a 13-year-old girl and indulging in obscene acts at Dadar railway station on Wednesday.

The arrested accused is a 32-year-old, vegetable seller and native of Gujarat.

According to the police, around 4:30 pm, the victim was accompanied to the Dadar Railway Station by a relative of her and was supposed to be board a train to her uncle's home in Virar. When the victim was seated on a bench at platform number 3, the accused came and sat besides her.

The accused then held the victim's hand and touched her inappropriately. He also made indecent and obscene gestures at the victim. The victim then raised an alarm after which the accused was handed over to the police present at the station, police said.

The police had registered a case against Prajapati on charges of assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty, sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment, word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman, punishment for sexual assault and punishment for sexual harassment under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

"We are checking if the accused has any previous criminal record. Officials from the railway police and home guards are always present at the station premises to ensure safety of citizens and to react immediately in case of any emergency," said a police officer.

