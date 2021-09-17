Mumbai: Man held for molesting 5-yr-old girl in Amboli

The Amboli Police arrested a 45-year-old man, a labourer by profession, for allegedly molesting a five-year-old girl in Jogeshwari West on Wednesday. The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The police said the minor went missing at around 8.30 pm on Wednesday. The parents launched a search for their daughter and found her with their next-door neighbour. When probed, the girl confided in her mother about being inappropriately touched on the pretext of receiving a chocolate.

The mother alerted other family members, who nabbed the accused and called the main control room of Mumbai police. Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered and the accused was booked. He was produced in a local magistrate court on Thursday and remanded in police custody. Police sources said that this was not a repeat offence.

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 06:58 AM IST