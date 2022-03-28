Mumbai: Man held for killing girlfriend's infant brother after she refuses proposal

The Vanrai Police arrested a man for allegedly killing an infant child to take revenge on his girlfriend after she allegedly refused his marriage proposal. The infant was the woman's brother and was kidnapped from the footpath, where the family was asleep, only to be killed and thrown off.

The police have arrested the man and he has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for murder charges.

The incident occurred on March 26 at around 3.30 am. The woman, the infant's mother had gone to the washroom and was aghast to find her seven-month-old son missing from the footpath upon returning. She immediately began looking but could not find the boy, she then approached the police to lodge a kidnapping complaint.

Since the incident occurred in a short span of time, it was suspected that the kidnapper was sitting in tow and had some kind of motive. Police sought details from the infant’s mother, who said that her eldest daughter had been staying in a live-in relationship with a man she did not approve of, who had also assaulted her daughter previously.

Based on these revelations, police picked up the accused, Kanan Mutthuswami (20), from Aarey Colony in Goregaon (E), who was the daughter’s ex-boyfriend on suspicion of kidnapping charges who was later found out to be guilty upon interrogation.

Police learnt that Mutthuswami had kidnapped the infant and had killed him. He then stashed the infant's body in a plastic bag, filled with stones and covered with a cloth and threw it into a water body near an abandoned structure in Goregaon (E).

Subsequently, a team from the fire brigade was called and the body of the infant was pulled in from the place. Police then booked Mutthuswami under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for murder and disappearance of evidence.

A senior police officer said that Mutthuswami had committed the offence to teach his girlfriend's mother a lesson as the latter wanted to move to their hometown which created a rift between him and her daughter.

