Mumbai man held for killing friend, stuffing his body in wooden box | Unsplash

A stationery shop owner from Virar was arrested for allegedly killing his 32-year-old friend over a financial dispute and stuffing his body into a wooden box before dumping it in a nullah, police said on Sunday.

The body of Ricky Waghela was found in the box floating in a drain in Virar on September 2, five days after he went missing, an Arnala police station officer said.