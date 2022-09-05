Mumbai man held for killing friend, stuffing his body in wooden box

A stationery shop owner from Virar was arrested for allegedly killing his 32-year-old friend over a financial dispute and stuffing his body into a wooden box before dumping it in a nullah, police said on Sunday.
The body of Ricky Waghela was found in the box floating in a drain in Virar on September 2, five days after he went missing, an Arnala police station officer said.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)