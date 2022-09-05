e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai man held for killing friend, stuffing his body in wooden box

Mumbai man held for killing friend, stuffing his body in wooden box

The deceased's body was found floating in a drain in Virar five days after he went missing, police said.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 05, 2022, 08:29 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai man held for killing friend, stuffing his body in wooden box | Unsplash

A stationery shop owner from Virar was arrested for allegedly killing his 32-year-old friend over a financial dispute and stuffing his body into a wooden box before dumping it in a nullah, police said on Sunday.

The body of Ricky Waghela was found in the box floating in a drain in Virar on September 2, five days after he went missing, an Arnala police station officer said.

