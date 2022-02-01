Mumbai: Man held for kidnapping, raping minor

The Dindoshi Police have arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly kidnapping and raping a minor teen at Goregaon (E). Police said that the incident occurred on January 26, when the accused kidnapped the 16-year-old girl and raped her. The accused took the teen to Nalasopara, learnt the police after three teams were formed to nab him. Subsequently, police sweeped the area and made the arrest on Saturday evening, rescuing the teen. The accused was then booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for kidnapping and rape of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He was produced before a local court on Sunday and remanded to police custody till February 7, said police.

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 07:09 AM IST