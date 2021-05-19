Mumbai: Man held for issuing fake e-passes

A 31-year-old man, Aamir Imtiyaz Munshi, was arrested by DN Nagar Police on Wednesday for allegedly providing bogus e-passes for interstate and inter district travelling, as made mandatory by the state government. He has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for cheating and forgery.

Acting on a tip-off that a man was facilitating fake emergency passes via online for travelling, police laid a trap and contacted him posing as a decoy customer. Police had been tracking Munshi since the last fortnight and posing as a customer, they paid ₹400 via GooglePay to acquire the e-pass. On the basis of this information, police apprehended Munshi from his residence in Mira Road on Wednesday, said Bharat Gaikwad, senior inspector of DN Nagar police station.

During the questioning, he confessed of selling the fake e-passes at the rate of ₹400 and claimed to have sold at least 400 such passes. He also claimed that he had tied up with an employee of District Collector, who helped him acquire the fake e-passes and gave him ashare of ₹300 per pass. DN Nagar Police are investigating the matter further and will produce Munshi before a magistrate court on Thursday for remand.