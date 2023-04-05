 Mumbai: Man held for having sex with stray dog in Andheri
The crime came to fore on Tuesday when a 25-year-old woman found the accused indulging in the abhorrent act at Veera Desai Road, Andheri (west).

Rohan SenUpdated: Wednesday, April 05, 2023, 08:39 PM IST
The Amboli police have arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly having unnatural sex with a stray dog. The suspect was identified as Mitlesh Das.

The crime came to fore on Tuesday when a 25-year-old woman, who is the complainant in the case, found Das indulging in the abhorrent act at Veera Desai Road, Andheri.

She immediately alerted the police and also lodged a complaint against him.

A case has been booked under section 377 (voluntarily has carnal intercourse against the order of nature with any man, woman or animal) of the Indian Penal Code as well as section 11 (1) (1) (a) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

