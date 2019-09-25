Mumbai: Man held for harassing a woman, by creating fake FB account, defaming her

Mumbai: Vakola police have arrested a man, who had created a fake account on social media of a woman and uploaded defamatory content against her, labelling her as a sex worker. The accused, Akshay Doifode (28), confessed to his crime and said it was done to take revenge from the woman who had rejected his marriage proposal. He has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act.

According to the police, Doifode, a resident of Andheri (E), came in contact with a Kalina-based woman, through their common friends. They had been friends for a long time and soon their friendship progressed into a romantic relationship. A few months ago, Doifode proposed to the woman which she declined flatly, leaving Doifode heartbroken. Doifode then decided to settle scores with her and created a fake Facebook account in her name. Moreover, he posted objectionable content which stated she was a sex worker asking interested people to contact her and gave her phone number, said police.

Doifode went further and sent friend requests to her friends, who saw the obscene post and some even contacted her soliciting her services. Soon after that the woman started receiving lewd calls and messages, she learnt about Doifode's act. This entire episode of people harassment pushed her into depression.

The woman then lodged a police complaint at Vakola police station. Police began to investigate the case and tracked down the internet protocol (IP) address of the fake account and the police arrested Doifode on Monday. He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for defamation, along with relevant sections of the Information Technology Act. Daifode was produced in a local magistrate court and was remanded in police custody.