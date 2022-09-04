Mumbai: Man held for giving death threats to THIS Bollywood producer

Unsplash

A 21-year-old man was arrested by the Amboli police on Saturday from a small district in Bihar, for allegedly giving death threats to a Bollywood producer through social media.

The police received a complaint from firm producer Ssandeep Singh, 40, stating that he received death threats that were posted on his Facebook profile. According to Singh’s statement to the police, the death threat message said, “Don’t worry, Moose Wala has been shot, you will be killed in the same way. Wait and remember.”

He received threats four times — March 17, April 3, May 26 and the last on July 7.

“We initiated the investigation immediately. Since we didn’t have many details or clues in physical form, we started it with the cyber police. Through Facebook, we started tracking the account’s activities and we got a contact number that was registered with the Facebook profile,” said senior police inspector Bandopant Bansode.

He further said, “We made a team of five officers who are working on the case. We had sent some officers after tracking down the contact number.”

According to him, even though the mobile number was switched off, based on the call data records (CDR), the location was traced to – Siwan, a district in Bihar. The accused is identified as Krishnamurari Hemnarayan Singh.

The police, with the assistance of the local police at Siwan, and their informants, located the house of the accused and arrested him on Saturday.

Subsequently, all the devices that were found in the possession of Krishnamurari and his house were seized by the police as part of evidence collection.

The police confirmed that the accused was produced in a local court at Siwan, then brought to Mumbai for further investigation on the same day.

After being produced in court at Andheri, the court has now remanded police custody to Krishnamurari while the investigation is underway to find out about his motive behind issuing these threats.

Singh has produced Bollywood movies like Mary Kom, PM Narendra Modi, Bhoomi, Sarabjit, Aligarh, and Jhund.

The threats to Singh are not new. Earlier in June, Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan received similar death reports in the form of handwritten letters. It said, “Meet the same fate as Sidhu Moosewala.”

Moosewala, who was a Punjabi rapper and a Congress leader, was killed in a shooting in Punjab on May 29. The singer was killed by unidentified assailants.