Mumbai: Man held for conning 11 under guise of Kuwaiti jobs in Chembur | Representative pic

The Chembur police arrested a 54-year-old Kerala-based man on Friday for allegedly cheating 11 people under the guise of providing them jobs in Kuwait. A total of Rs5,50,000 was fraudulently taken from the labourers who had lost their jobs in Gulf countries during the Covid pandemic.

The police said Mohammad Khaldu ran a bogus travel agency in Kasaragod (Kerala). He spread the word that was offering jobs to labourers in Kuwait for much lesser commission.

“Khaldu asked them to pay him Rs50,000 to land jobs quickly. After taking the money online, he asked them to reach Mumbai to take a connecting flight,” said a Chembur police official. He added Khaldu met them at a lodge in Chembur and handed over passports and flight tickets.

“He asked them to move to the Airport saying he would follow. However, the complainants were shunned by security staff as their passports and flight tickets were all fake,” the official said, adding that Khaldu switched off his phone. The labourers then went back to Chembur and realised they had been duped.



The police traced Khaldu and arrested him on the same day (Friday) in Chembur. It emerged that he was using a fake name (Mohammad Samsudin) to conduct his illegal business and was planning to return to Kerala the day after.

