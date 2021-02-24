Mumbai: Man held for beating up minor girl suspecting theft

Samta Nagar Police arrested a 44-year-old man after a video clip of him beating up a minor girl went viral in social media. Police said the video came to light, soon after which a probe was initiated.

The accused, a resident of a chawl in Kandivali East, told the police that his phone had been stolen and he suspected the minor girl who had visited the neighbourhood. When visited the area for a second time, the accused claimed that his suspicion grew stronger and he beat up the girl.

A bystander recorded the video and uploaded it on social media, which went viral.

"There is no evidence that the girl had committed a theft. Last week, the accused was taken into custody under provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act," said a senior officer from Samta Nagar police station.