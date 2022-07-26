Mumbai: Man held for attacking, robbing railway commuter in Dadar | Unsplash

A commuter was allegedly attacked on his head by a robber who proceeded to snatch his cell phone at the Dadar Railway Station on Sunday evening. The Government Railway Police (GRP) has arrested the accused.

The police said that the incident occurred at around 6.30 p.m. on Sunday, when the victim, Vishal Bachav, and his friend were waiting for a train at platform number five of Dadar railway station. The victim's friend had just stepped away to buy a bottle of water when the accused accosted the victim.

"The man hit me on my head with something hard, causing me to bleed from my head, and the man snatched away my cell phone and fled the scene," the victim has said in his statement to the police.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he was administered stitches to his head and the Dadar GRP subsequently registered an FIR and started inquiries into the matter.

“We did not see any weapon in the hands of the accused while viewing the Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) camera footage of the incident. However, the victim has stated that he saw a scale weight, generally used to weigh groceries, in the accused's hands. The accused himself is quite burly and it is possible that he injured the victim with his bare hands," said Senior Police Inspector of Dadar GRP, Smita Dhake.

The accused was identified from the CCTV footage and was caught on platform number three of Dadar railway station. The accused has been booked for robbery with assault under the Indian Penal Code and the stolen cell phone has been recovered, officers said.