Mumbai: Man held for arms deal in Kurla |

A 29-year-old man was arrested from Kurla by the Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch for allegedly being involved in selling arms, including pistols and live cartridges. The suspect has been identified as Jaswant Mahadev Sahare, a resident of Nagpur.

According to the police, they received information that Sahare is expected to sell arms near the Sunni Muslim Kabristan, at LBS Marg in Kurla. He was scheduled to reach the spot at 3:30 pm on Jan 16. Acting on the same, a team of police officers reached the spot.

From Sahare’s possession, they recovered two pistols, a magazine, and six live cartridges. He has been taken into custody and a case under relevant sections of law stands registered against him. The police suspect that Sahare has several potential partners who are also involved in the offence. Further probe is underway.

