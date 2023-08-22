 Mumbai: Man Held For Allegedly Stealing Luxury Watches Valued ₹26 Lakh
The accused was produced in court and subsequently remanded to police custody until August 23.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, August 22, 2023, 10:03 PM IST
Representative Image

Mumbai: An individual was arrested within 48 hours for allegedly stealing foreign brand watches valued at ₹26.81 lakhs. The accused has been identified as Sureshbhain Rathod, aged 47. The Borivali police have apprehended the accused.

The accused had been employed at the Swiss Paradise showroom in Borivali. On August 18, he was entrusted with four different types of 'Omega' watches for delivery, but he failed to deliver them and instead absconded with the watches. The owner lodged a case at the Borivali police station under section 408 (criminal breach of trust) of the IPC Act.

In response, the Borivali police initiated a search operation and utilized technical and sourced information to locate and apprehend the accused at Hotel Green Gorai, Borivali West. The police successfully recovered all the stolen watches from the accused. The accused was produced in court and subsequently remanded to police custody until August 23.

The arrest operation was conducted under the guidance of Ninad Sawant, Pradeep Kale, Police Inspector, and their team.

