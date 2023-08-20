Mumbai: Man Held For Allegedly Cheating Girlfriend Of ₹38 Lakh On Pretext Of Marriage

Representative Image

The police have arrested 27-year-old Saurabh Ramakant Pawar for allegedly cheating his girlfriend by taking a loan of around ₹38 lakh rupees from various loan apps.

According to Bangur Nagar Police, the 25-year-old woman lives in Goregaon with her family and works in a private company in Andheri. She was introduced to Saurabh Pawar through social media in November last year after which he had proposed to her for marriage.

Pawar often used to take her mobile while meeting her. Meanwhile, she received a mail from a private bank. On opening this mail, she found that a loan of ₹4 lakh had been withdrawn from her account. When she asked Saurabh about this, he admitted that as he needed money, he had taken a personal loan in her name and transferred the amount to his bank account.

He had taken another loan from another bank to repay one loan. In May, he had persuaded her to take out a car loan to buy a new car for the wedding. At his request, she took a loan of ₹9.5 lakh from her bank account and gave it to Pawar. He then bought a car from a car showroom. Thus, between March and July 2023, he had taken loans of about ₹38 lakh from various banks in her name for personal, car and other work.

As soon as she realised that she had been cheated by Pawar, she lodged a complaint against him, and he was soon arrested.