Mumbai: Man held for abetting wife's suicide in Saki Naka

The woman's father said in her complaint that his son-in-law, Shaikh, was limiting her contacts and not allowing her to talk to others on phone, suspecting she was having an illicit affair. The woman had confided in her cousin, claiming that Shaikh would assault her in an inebriated state and threaten to leave her if she did not get money from her parents. "In the first week of March, Shaikh had demanded ₹20,000 from my son to run household errands as they had separated from the family, but my son was unable to help them financially. In the morning of March 25, Shaikh had called my niece, claiming that my daughter was having an illicit affair with one of her relatives, to which she ensured to have a conversation with the cousin," the father said in his complaint.

Within an hour, however, Shaikh called the same cousin and informed that his wife had died by suicide after she hanged herself. She was immediately rushed to civic-run Rajawadi Hospital, where she was declared brought dead due to asphyxiation. The father then approached Saki Naka Police and lodged a complaint against the son-in-law, Masaq Shaikh for abetting his daughter's suicide over suspicion, domestic violence and indecent behaviour, said police inspector Budhan Sawant. Police immediately arrested Shaikh on the basis of statements given by the woman's family and are investigating the matter further.