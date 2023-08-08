 Mumbai: Man Held After Childhood Friend Calls Cops Over WhatsApp Post On Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj
As per Pathak’s complaint, Khan shared a 27-second video of the warrior king – made by editing a scene from the movie ‘Tanaji, the Unsung Warrior’ – and an objectionable text on Monday.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Tuesday, August 08, 2023, 10:48 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Mumbai: The Vakola police on Tuesday arrested a man for offensive representation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on WhatsApp. Sahabaj Khan was arrested on a complaint by his neighbour and childhood friend Sachin Pathak; both of them are residents of Santacruz East and are medical representatives.

As per Pathak’s complaint, Khan shared a 27-second video of the warrior king – made by editing a scene from the movie ‘Tanaji, the Unsung Warrior’ – and an objectionable text on Monday.

A case has been registered under sections 295 (a) (deliberate and malicious intention of outraging the religious feelings of any class), 500 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code, and 67 (c) of the Information Technology Act. Khan was presented in court on Tuesday and remanded in police custody for one day.

Read Also
Mumbai: State To Build War Museum Dedicated To Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj At Gorai
article-image

