e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Man harassed by loan sharks lodges complaint

Mumbai: Man harassed by loan sharks lodges complaint

he police said the complainant had borrowed Rs 4,412 on September 23 and was supposed to pay Rs 8,056 by September 28.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, October 12, 2022, 08:41 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Man harassed by loan sharks lodges complaint |
Follow us on

A 27-year-old relationship manager of a bank has lodged a complaint with the Navghar police in Bhayandar claiming he had taken a small amount as a loan from an app and despite having repaid the amount, the loan sharks sent anobscene video to his mother, along with a morphed photograph of the complainant with derogatory comments.

The police said the complainant had borrowed Rs 4,412 on September 23 and was supposed to pay Rs 8,056 by September 28. However, the payment was delayed andhe paid in full by October 1.

However, he received a call from a loan shark who said he would have to pay Rs8,375 or face the consequences.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Khaki Walks: Special fundraising tours for breast cancer treatment at Tata Memorial Hospital

Khaki Walks: Special fundraising tours for breast cancer treatment at Tata Memorial Hospital

Mumbai updates: Concerned over H1N1 rise, Maharashtra govt issues advisory ahead of Diwali

Mumbai updates: Concerned over H1N1 rise, Maharashtra govt issues advisory ahead of Diwali

On camera: Bus catches fire in Pune; passengers escape unhurt

On camera: Bus catches fire in Pune; passengers escape unhurt

Amid fears of rising H1N1 cases, Maharashtra issues health alert ahead of Diwali; read details here

Amid fears of rising H1N1 cases, Maharashtra issues health alert ahead of Diwali; read details here

Mumbai: Senior citizen succumbs to injuries after residential building lift collapses

Mumbai: Senior citizen succumbs to injuries after residential building lift collapses