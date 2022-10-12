Mumbai: Man harassed by loan sharks lodges complaint |

A 27-year-old relationship manager of a bank has lodged a complaint with the Navghar police in Bhayandar claiming he had taken a small amount as a loan from an app and despite having repaid the amount, the loan sharks sent anobscene video to his mother, along with a morphed photograph of the complainant with derogatory comments.

The police said the complainant had borrowed Rs 4,412 on September 23 and was supposed to pay Rs 8,056 by September 28. However, the payment was delayed andhe paid in full by October 1.

However, he received a call from a loan shark who said he would have to pay Rs8,375 or face the consequences.