Mumbai: Man harassed by creditors hangs self in Malvani, 3-page suicide note recovered

A 52-year-old man allegedly ended his life in Malad's Malvani area after leaving a three page suicide note. In the note, the deceased, identified as YJ Khan, has mentioned harassment from his creditors, before hanging himself to death. Meanwhile, the Malwani Police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against three men mentioned in the note, police will investigate the case and no arrests have been made yet.

Police said that the incident occurred on Friday by bus neighbours, after which he was rushed to a civic-run hospital, where he was declared brought dead due to asphyxiation. After police conducted a search at his place for clues, they discovered a three-page suicide note in the flat.

Probe has revealed that Khan was to return the money to his creditors in connection with a property related matter. Police said that Khan had paid a part of the amount and only ₹9.5 lakh was remaining. "Khan mentioned in the note that the three men were continuously hovering over him asking for money, despite him handing over the house ownership documents to them," an officer close to the investigation said.

Earlier, Khan was booked for forgery charges at Kurar police station, which was later transferred to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW). Malvani Police are investigating the matter and will make further enquiries with the men mentioned in the suicide note to ascertain their roles in Khan's death.

Published on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 10:41 PM IST