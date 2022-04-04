Mumbai: Man goes for a swim at national park lake, drowns

A 32-year-old man drowned in a boating lake in the Sanjay Gandhi National Park at Borivali East on Monday. The deceased, identified as Uday Pilankar, had entered the lake for a swim when he had gone to SGNP to visit an acquaintance. The Kasturba Marg police have registered an Accidental Death Report in the matter.

Police said that Pilankar, who worked with a cable company, had gone to the boating lake with two of his friends, Subhash Kharpade and Nilesh Jadhav. At around 3.30 pm, after lunch, Pilankar decided to enter the lake for a swim as he was feeling too hot, said one of his friends.

When Pilankad entered the lake, he was swimming for a while but later was not spotted. While his friends were looking for him, he was nowhere to be found and they later called for help. The locals tried to look for Pilankar before calling the fire brigade and the police. After a search operation, Pilankar's body was fished out at around 6 pm.

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 10:56 PM IST