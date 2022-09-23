Mumbai: Man gets obscene video on Instagram, lodges police complaint

A 52-year-old resident from Malad got a shock of life when he answered an Instagram call on his mobile. An unknown woman on the other side indulged in obscenity. He then lodged a complaint with the Bangur Nagar police.

The victim later learnt that two fake accounts had been created in his name on Instagram and a recorded clip of an obscene video call was then posted from these fake accounts with an intention to tarnish the image of the victim.

According to Bangur Nagar police, the complainant works in a private company in Andheri. On September 15, the complainant had received a video call from an unknown Instagram user.

The victim also found that the fraudster had also put up the recorded video call on one of the fake accounts. The said fake accounts got deleted.

The victim then reported the matter to the police on Wednesday. The police registered an offence on Thursday under sections cheating by personation, defamation, printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory, criminal intimidation by anonymous communication and identity theft.