Mumbai: Man gets mother-in-law arrested for using duplicate ID for travelling in train

The Government Railway Police (GRP) at Andheri has arrested a 56-year-old woman for allegedly travelling on a fake ID card. Interestingly it was the woman's son-in-law who tipped the police about her travel which led to her arrest. Due to a dispute in the family, the man alerted the authorities and got his mother-in-law arrested, said police official.

According to the police, since last couple of days they were receiving calls from an unknown person who was continuously informing them about a woman traveller, who as per the caller was travelling on a fake ID card. The caller also gave her photograph and informed them about her train timings.

"After receiving repeated calls, we alerted our personnel on the platform. On Monday at around 10.45 am we found a similar looking woman and her details and credentials were verified," said Bharat Chaudhary, senior inspector of Andheri GRP. When police checked her ID card it was in the name of Geeta Parmar, while it carried Laxmi Batra's photograph, as per the caller’s information.

During investigation it was revealed that Parmar, a nurse with a civic hospital is Batra's daughter's mother-in-law and the person who was calling them repeatedly was Batra's son-in-law. Batra had procured Parmar's ID card, took it to a color Xerox shop and pasted her own photograph. Batra, a resident of Bhayander is working with a production house in Andheri and was using the ID card to travel daily to office, said an official.

According to the police, there was a dispute within the family. Her son-in-law was well aware that Batra was travelling on his mother's ID card after pasting her photograph. He then decided her to teach her a lesson and started calling the railway control room.

"The woman was arrested under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections for cheating, forgery and for personating a public servant, she was produced before the court which sent her to judicial custody," added Chaudhary.