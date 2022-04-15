Mumbai: Man gets FB friend request from stranger, ends up in sextortion trap

A 31-year-old Mulund resident has become a victim of sextortion after he received a Facebook friend request from an unknown woman. The said person induced the victim to indulge in an explicit video call and recorded the said act. The accused then sent the recorded video of the said act to the victim and demanded extortion from him. When the victim refused to pay the money, the accused sent the said video to his friends, police said.



According to the police, on April 08, the victim received a friend request on his Facebook profile from an unknown woman. Since the said person also had a common friend of the victim in her profile, the victim accepted the request. The victim then started getting seductive messages from the said unknown friend on his Facebook. The said stranger then induced the victim to share his mobile number.



"After some time, the victim received a WhatsApp message from an unknown number. The message was in seductive language and was inducing the victim to make a video call. After the victim showed reluctance to make a video call, the stranger then made a video call to the victim. They decided to mute their call and indulged in explicit activities. The woman then disconnected the call and shared the video of the explicit act done during the call, with the victim," said a police officer.



He added, "The woman then messaged the victim asking him to deposit Rs 16000 in a bank account provided in the message, else the said video would be shared with the victim's friends. When the victim refused to pay the money, the accused person shared the videos with the victim's friends and also shared screenshots of the same as proof to the victim. Harassed with this, the victim approached the police and got a police complaint lodged in the matter."



The police have registered a case on charges of punishment for extortion, cheating by personation), cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property, criminal intimidation and punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resources, under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act.

