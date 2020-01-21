Mumbai: Man gets 7-year RI for raping woman

Thane: A court here in Maharashtra has awarded seven years’ rigorous imprisonment to a 32-year-old man for raping a woman on the pretext of marriage.

District Judge G P Shirsat, in his order on Thursday, also imposed a fine of Rs 35,000 on the accused, Navinkumar Premshankar Tiwari.

The judge ordered that out of the total fine amount, Rs 30,000 be given as compensation to the 30-year-old victim.

The accused’s parents, Premshankar Tiwari (56) and Sunayana Tiwari (50) were acquitted after the court gave them benefit of doubt.