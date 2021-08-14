Mumbai: Man gets 7-year RI for raping minor

A 28-year-old man was sentenced to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for allegedly raping a 16-year-old minor girl. The court also fined the accused’s brother and mother for their involvement in the crime.

According to the police the incident was registered in Bhoiwada police station of Bhiwandi in March 2018. "The girl came to her cousin brother's place to stay after she left schooling and wanted to enroll in some course. The accused, identified as Ishrat Ansari, 28, saw this girl and fell in love with her. He used to stalk her and even proposed marriage. However, the girl made fun of him and rejected the proposal," said a police officer.

The police said the accused Ansari then approached the victim's brother who too refused the proposal. "Ansari then allegedly kidnapped the girl to his house, raped her and forced her for marriage. The accused’s mother and his younger brother despite seeing them, locked her inside till early morning and later released her. The victim's family who were searching for her then traced her and approached the police," said a police officer.

The Bhoiwada police then registered a case under section of the Indian penal code and Protection of Children from Sexual offence Act, 2012.

Advocate Sanjay More, public prosecutor said the special POSCO court Judge KD. Shirbhate examined eight witnesses including an independent doctor. "The main accused Ansari was sentenced for seven years of rigorous imprisonment. While, the other two accused, the mother and his brother, were fined Rs 1,000," added More.

Published on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 12:44 AM IST