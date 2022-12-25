Mumbai: Man gets 5-yrs jail for sexual assault on homeless minor niece | Representative pic

Mumbai: A special court under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has sentenced a 32-year-old man to five years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting his 11-year-old niece when she was sleeping on the footpath in 2020.

The incident had taken place on Jan 7, 2020. The morning walker had witnessed the act and made a phone call to the police. The victim’s father then lodged the complaint against the man - his wife’s sister’s husband. The alert citizen had also testified as a witness during trial.

Man in jail since 11 months

Appearing before the special court later, the child had told it that she used to address the man as ‘mama’ and he used to sometimes visit their footpath. On that day, she was asleep and he lied down next to her and began touching her inappropriately in an inebriated state. She had questioned him and tried to stop him, but he told her not to tell anyone and told that he would give her money. She had then raised an alarm and told another uncle and her father, who was asleep nearby.

The man had sought leniency after his conviction and told the court that he has a son of 14 years and a daughter who is 12, both living in a hostel after his arrest. Special Judge Kalpana K. Patil said in the judgment that nowadays there are maximum cases of children who have been sexually abused. The legislature has taken initiative to protect children from sexual offences as a result of which the legislation of POCSO came into force. It then also considered his family background while deciding the quantum of sentence.

It imposed a fine of Rs. 5,000 on the man and directed that if the amount is paid, it be given as compensation to the victim. If not, the court said she may approach the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) for compensation. The man had been in prison as an undertrial since his arrest a day after the incident. The time spent in prison of 11 months would be deducted from his sentence as per the court’s order.

