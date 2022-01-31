Mumbai: Man gets 5-yr-jail for sexual assault on friend’s niece

A 48-year-old man was sentenced to five-years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a six-year-old child - his friend’s niece.

The man would sexually assault the child, then going to kindergarten, at a room in which his friend lived, that was adjacent to the scrap shop his friend ran. His friend is the child’s paternal uncle and the child who lived near the scrap shop with her family, would often drop in at her uncle’s shop. As per the testimony given by the child before the court, the man would call her into the room, give her chocolates and make her sit on his lap. He had touched her inappropriately several times on her private part. He had even exposed himself to the child and spoken lewdly.

Prosecutor Veena Shelar said the matter came to light when the child curiously asked her mother what she was doing, when she saw her mother itching herself. The child said even ‘gande baba’ itches her the same way. The mother got suspicious and asked her what else he does to her. That is when she revealed about the instances of sexual assault. The mother lodged the police complaint against the man and also testified in court.

Special judge under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act Seema Jadhav also imposed a fine of Rs. 5,000 on the man.

