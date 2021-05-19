Mumbai: Man gets 5 years jail for sexually assaulting 10-year-old who was walking with mother

A special court under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Wednesday sentenced a 38-year-old man to five-years in prison for pressing the breast of a 10-year-old child in 2018 when she was walking with her mother.

The mother had caught hold of the man after raising an alarm and a passerby had helped her nab him. In the incident that had taken place on 10 May 2018, around 8.15 pm the child was walking towards home holding her mother’s hand. At that time, the man, a stranger, was walking from the opposite direction towards them. While passing by, he suddenly groped the child’s breast with both hands. The mother then raised an alarm and caught hold of him with the help of a passerby. She then lodged the complaint with the local Khar police station.