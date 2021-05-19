Mumbai: Man gets 5 years jail for sexually assaulting 10-year-old who was walking with mother

A special court under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Wednesday sentenced a 38-year-old man to five-years in prison for pressing the breast of a 10-year-old child in 2018 when she was walking with her mother.
The mother had caught hold of the man after raising an alarm and a passerby had helped her nab him. In the incident that had taken place on 10 May 2018, around 8.15 pm the child was walking towards home holding her mother’s hand. At that time, the man, a stranger, was walking from the opposite direction towards them. While passing by, he suddenly groped the child’s breast with both hands. The mother then raised an alarm and caught hold of him with the help of a passerby. She then lodged the complaint with the local Khar police station.
Special Public Prosecutor Jyoti Sawant said that three witnesses were examined by the prosecution in the case and that the child had identified the man before court.
Earlier this year, the man had been denied bail by the special court. The court had at the time considered that he is not a resident of the city and that of Gujarat and that the victim in the case is below 12 years of age, hence that punishment in the case is a minimum of five years which could extend upto seven years. The court had then also noted that he had been arrested promptly after the incident.
The man had claimed bail arguing that he had been falsely implicated and that the allegation is concocted.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)