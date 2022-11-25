Mumbai: Man gets 3-yr-jail, Rs25K fine for molesting teen while boarding train at Dadar

Representative Photo |

Mumbai: A special court has sentenced a 38-year-old man to three years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs25,000 for molesting a 16-year-old in 2019 while she was boarding the general compartment of a local train at Dadar.

The court said, “Such a type of incident causes alarm in the minds of people and shows that girls are not safe in society even when they are surrounded by many people.” It added that there is a very adverse impact of the incident on the victim girl, her family members and society.

Read Also Mumbai college gets football bonanza amid FIFA World Cup 2022

The victim was commuting with her male friend and was boarding the general compartment. She was on her way from Goregaon to Thane and had changed the railway line at Dadar where she was boarding a Titwala-bound train when the incident happened. The man had held her shoulders and she had given him an angry look, but he had then slipped his hands under her top and touched her inappropriately. The victim and her friend had caught hold of him and handed him over to the police at Mulund. The police had taken them to Kurla where the complaint was registered.

The man had denied her presence in the compartment and said that as there was a special ladies compartment, there was no need for the girl to take the general compartment. The court negated this argument and said that no doubt there is a separate coach for women but their entry in a general coach is not prohibited. It also noted that she was travelling with a male friend and hence it was not abnormal to travel with him in the general coach.

Read Also Mumbai: NCP leader Majeed Memon quits party cites this reason