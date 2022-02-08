Mumbai: Man gets 3-year-jail for conning man of Rs 50 lakhs along with fake CBI officer

Mumbai: A special court on Tuesday sentenced a man to three years of rigorous imprisonment for extorting a person of Rs. 50 lakhs with his alleged accomplice who impersonated as a high-ranking CBI officer.

The court on the same day also suspended the sentence for four weeks upon his application seeking suspension as he intended to challenge the judgement before the High Court.

As per the complaint filed by one Satish Panchriya before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the convicted person Rajesh Ranjan and his accomplice Ashwin Kumar Sharma duped him of Rs. 50 lakhs by Sharma impersonating as a CBI officer in New Delhi. The complainant and his brother had got summons from the agency when it was probing a case. They feared harassment and arrest by the CBI and came in touch with Ranjan and Sharma through a person. They went to Delhi and were introduced by Ranjan to Sharma who said the latter was a high-ranking CBI officer.

Sharma allegedly told the brothers that the agency had received a serious complaint against them and that they could go to jail. To drop the case, he demanded Rs. 50 lakhs. They paid the amount in two instalments. They learnt from the media later that the duo had cheated many persons, among them was film producer, director Rakesh Roshan. The agency had appealed to anyone who might have been cheated by them, to come forward. The brothers had approached the CBI in response to this. The case against Sharma was separated last year.

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 08:08 PM IST