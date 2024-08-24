 Mumbai: Man Gets 10 Years In Jail For Killing Neighbour After Sudden Provocation
The prosecution alleged that Mansoori stabbed Ansari on March 3, 2018, following a dispute over an online game of UNO, and sought a conviction on murder charges.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Saturday, August 24, 2024, 01:19 AM IST
The sessions court on Friday sentenced Noor Mohammed Mansoori, a 27-year-old man from Agripada, to ten years in prison for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Mansoori was found guilty of killing his 25-year-old neighbour, Abuza Ansari, in March 2018.

The prosecution alleged that Mansoori stabbed Ansari on March 3, 2018, following a dispute over an online game of UNO, and sought a conviction on murder charges. However, the court convicted Mansoori of culpable homicide on Thursday, and the sentence was announced on Friday morning.

“The incident occurred within moments, and the manner of the assault,along with the evidence provided by the prosecution, supports this inference,” the court stated. As a result, the court did not convict Mansoori of murder and showed leniency in sentencing.

