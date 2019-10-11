Mumbai: Man from West Bengal held for possessing weapons

Mumbai: A 40-year-old man was arrested early on Thursday for allegedly possessing a country-made pistol, a revolver and three live rounds in the western suburb of Andheri, the police said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police laid a trap and caught the accused, Robin Gopalchand Das, who was supposed to make a delivery of the arms at a bus stop on M A Road in Andheri (west), senior inspector of D N Nagar police station, Parmeshwar Ganame, said.

The accused is a history-sheeter from Chakdoh district in West Bengal, the official said, adding that a probe was being carried out to know about the person to whom the consignment was supposed to be delivered.

Das, who was arrested under the Arms Act, was remanded in judicial custody by a court here, the official added.