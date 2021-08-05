Mumbai: Man from Pune arrested for sextortion of minor teen in Kurar

A man from Pune was arrested by the Kurar Police in connection to the sextortion of a minor teenager, whom she had befriended a few months ago on social networking platform Instagram. After chatting for a couple of months, the accused made a video call and asked the teen to strip while he was on knifepoint, which he recorded and used for sextortion, wherein he made her pay up ₹60,000. The accused has been arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Information Technology Act.

According to Kurar police sources, the teenager, a resident of Kurar village, met the accused, Sanjay Owhal, 23, on Instagram in May. The duo chatted and exchanged numbers, wherein they were chatting for a couple of months. On one occasion, in June, when the duo were chatting on video call, Owhal asked the teen to strip in front of him. The teen refused, which infuriated him and he threatened to kill himself by holding him on knifepoint.

Scared for his life, the minor teen stripped off her clothes, which Owhal recorded with the help of a screen recorder and later sent the video to the minor, blackmailing her to either pay up or he would post the video on social media groups. Police said, in the beginning, Owhal demanded ₹10,000, and then grew greedy, asking for more and more, extorting a total of ₹60,000. Since the teen had no income, the teen started stealing her mother's jewelry to pay the extortion money.

A few days later, when the teen's mother noticed the jewellery was missing, she took the girl in confidence, wherein she revealed about the sextortion. Subsequently, a case was lodged against Owhal, a native of Osmanabad, and he was tracked using the IP address, Call Data Records and nabbed from Pune. He has been booked under relevant sections of the IPC, POCSO and IT Act.