Mumbai: Man from Mahim arrested for threatening, abusing BJP MLA Ashish Shelar over call

Hours after BJP legislator Ashish Shelar complained to Maharashtra Home Minister and Mumbai police commissioner about threat calls from an unidentified caller, the Mumbai Police arrested a 48-year-old man.

Osama Shamshad Khan, a resident of Mahim, was tracked down and held on the basis of technical inputs gathered during a probe by Unit IX of the Crime Branch after Shelar had approached police, an official said. It was found that the accused was frustrated over a land dispute in Bandra, due to which his son was facing an attempt to murder case, the official added.

As his son was behind bars for two months, the accused called on the mobile of Shelar, who is MLA from Bandra West, and threatened and abused the BJP leader, he said.

Earlier, Shelar had submitted details of the two phone numbers from which he received the threat calls and requested the police to do the needful. He in his letters to the state HM and city police chief had said that the caller had abused him and threatened to kill him and his family members.

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said in Nagpur on Saturday that Shelar was vocal about "corruption" in (state) government. "Ashish Shelar often takes a stand against the government and bring out corruption. This could be the reason behind him receiving the threat. Police should take this matter seriously," he added.

Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 08:00 PM IST